BD vs IRE 2nd T20I rescheduled to 17 overs per side due to rain

The second T20I between Bangladesh and Ireland has been rescheduled to 17 overs per side after on and off rain since the toss.

The match will begin at 3:40 pm BST. Both teams will get a batting powerplay of five overs and two bowlers can bowl a maximum of four overs.

3:05 pm

The rain is playing hide and seek in Chattogram curtailing overs in the second T20I between Bangladesh and Ireland.

After taking almost half an hour away from the match, the rain stopped at around 2:25 pm after pouring in for 50 minutes. Soon the covers started to be removed and the match was rescheduled to 19 overs per side and the starting time was set at 3:15 pm.

But the rain came back again soon after the decision was made and the covers were brought on.

The wait began, again. It stopped at around 3 pm, and now the wait is to see when the match begins. It's surely not starting at 3:15 pm at this point.

1:40 pm

Bangladesh have been asked to bat first in the second T20I by Ireland skipper Paul Stirling in the second T20I at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) on Wednesday. But the rain has arrived and delayed the start of the game.

The toss was done on time but the covers were brought on soon after the toss as dark clouds gathered all over the ZACS sky. It soon started pouring down. There was no rain in the forecast for today's match but the sky started getting dark around 12 pm.

The cutoff time of the match is 6:10 pm BST.

Bangladesh are playing with an unchanged XI while Ireland made one change.

Bangladesh won the first match by 22 runs(DLS method) and are 1-0 up in the series.

Bangladesh (playing XI): 1 Litton Das (wk), 2 Rony Talukdar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Nasum Ahmed, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Ireland (playing XI): 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Ross Adair, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Fionn Hand, 10 Graham Hume, 11 Ben White