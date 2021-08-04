BD vs AUS: Two quick wickets bring Australia right back into the game

8:33 pm

Bangladesh were going strong until Shakib was dismissed by Tye for 26 off 17 balls.

Mahmudullah then came in and was gone for a duck.

Bangladesh are 59 for 4.

Afif joins Mahedi in the middle.

8:04 pm

Soumya Sarkar departed for a duck and Naim soon followed him. Bangladesh are now in trouble.

Both the openers were bowled by Starc and Hazlewood respectively.

Shakib came in and hit a few boundaries.

Bangladesh are 21 for 2 after 3.1 overs.

7:36 pm

Tigers restricted Australia to 121/7 in their 20 overs and are big favourites to go up 2-0 in this series.

Today it was the fast bowlers who used their cutters really well. Mustafiz picked up 3 wickets for 23 runs while his fast-bowling partner Shoriful bagged a brace for 27.

Nothing has changed drastically for the Aussie batting line-up.

Marsh impressed once again, on a surface that is tough, yes, but one that can't be given as an excuse for the way the middle and lower-middle order fell apart.

7:19 pm

Mustafiz struck twice in the same over to make visitors lose way in the 18th over.

He first dismissed Wade by cartwheeling his leg stump, then sent back Ashton Agar with an off-cutter.

Australia are now 106/7 after 18.2 overs.

7 pm

Shakib finally breaks the partnership! He sends Henriques back to the pavilion.

Shakib shows who's the boss. Henriques was looking for quick runs, so Shakib smartly floats this high. Henriques moved across and thought he could nail the slog-sweep, but the ball brushes the outside of off stump.

An important wicket for Bangladesh, ending a 57-run stand.

Australia are 88/3 with less than 6 overs to go.

6:56 pm

Moises Henriques and Mitchell Marsh are building a solid partnership and already added 56 runs together.

Australia lost two early wickets, but they now look settled to score something above 130, giving them a proper chance to defend on this pitch.

Bangladeshi bowlers are struggling to provide a breakthrough and the target goes any way beyond 130, it will be a difficult task for the host batters.

6:23 pm

Mustafiz picked up the wicket of Josh Philippe. Australia lose their second wicket.

They are 32/2 after 6 overs

6:08 pm

Mahedi Hasan picks up the first wicket of the match in the 3rd over of the innings.

He gets Carey again. Full outside, looked to drag it over the leg side but the bat twisted and it took a thick inside edge.

The in-form Mitchell Marsh comes in at No. 3

Australia are 13/1 after 3 overs.

5:35 pm

Bangladesh lost the toss and will be bowling first in the second T20I against Australia at Mirpur.

Both teams are playing with the same eleven as the first game.

Bangladesh won the first T20I by 23 runs and are 1-0 up in the 5-match T20 series.

Bangladesh XI: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Australia XI: Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, AJ Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood