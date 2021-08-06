BD vs AUS: Toss delayed due to rain

TBS Report
06 August, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 06:02 pm

One hour can be added and hence we might still expect a full game.

BD vs AUS: Toss delayed due to rain

5:59 pm

Toss has been delayed at SBNCS for the third T20I between Bangladesh and Australia.

It stopped raining for a while but started pouring down again.

No real urgency from the groundsmen as of now. But it was bucketing down an hour back.

The mopping up is underway and a few players are on the outfield. Still pretty cloudy around the stadium. 

However, the drainage system has been fantastic.

One hour can be added and hence we might still expect a full game.

The players are warming up. No start time has been announced yet.

Bangladesh are 2-0 up in the 5-match T20I series. 

