BD vs AUS: Toss delayed due to rain
One hour can be added and hence we might still expect a full game.
5:59 pm
Toss has been delayed at SBNCS for the third T20I between Bangladesh and Australia.
It stopped raining for a while but started pouring down again.
No real urgency from the groundsmen as of now. But it was bucketing down an hour back.
The mopping up is underway and a few players are on the outfield. Still pretty cloudy around the stadium.
However, the drainage system has been fantastic.
One hour can be added and hence we might still expect a full game.
The players are warming up. No start time has been announced yet.
Bangladesh are 2-0 up in the 5-match T20I series.