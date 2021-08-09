BD vs AUS: Shakib departs, Bangladesh suddenly struggling

Sports

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 06:47 pm

Related News

BD vs AUS: Shakib departs, Bangladesh suddenly struggling

Bangladesh have already pocketed the series and are 3-1 up going in the final game. 

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 06:47 pm
History made! Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
History made! Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

6:47 pm

Shakib is dismissed leg before for the first time in T20Is.

He departs for 11 from 20 balls. 

Bangladesh are suddenly struggling, 3 down for 60 after 10 overs.

6:37 pm

Bangladesh have somehow slowed down a little bit after Mahedi's departure but still on for a defendable target. 

After 8.2 overs, Bangladesh are 57/2. 

Dan Christian picked up the wicket of Naim.

6:22 pm

Mahedi departed for 13 off 12 balls as Bangladesh scored a quick-fire 42 from 4.2 overs.

Naim is unbeaten on 19 from 15.

6:13 pm

Bangladesh are off to a flying start. 

They have scored 33 runs from the first 3 overs. 

Naim and Mahedi both scoring quick runs.

5:37 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Two changes for Bangladesh as Mosaddek and Saifuddin come into the side in place of Shamim Hossain and Shoriful Islam. Soumya Sarkar keeps his place.

Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa are back for Andrew Tye and Josh Hazlewood (both rested) so Australia have gone with three frontline spinners.

Bangladesh have already pocketed the series and are 3-1 up going in the final game. 

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia (Playing XI): Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Daniel Christian, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Bangladesh vs Australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

23h | Videos
Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets