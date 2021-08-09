BD vs AUS: Shakib departs, Bangladesh suddenly struggling

6:47 pm

Shakib is dismissed leg before for the first time in T20Is.

He departs for 11 from 20 balls.

Bangladesh are suddenly struggling, 3 down for 60 after 10 overs.

6:37 pm

Bangladesh have somehow slowed down a little bit after Mahedi's departure but still on for a defendable target.

After 8.2 overs, Bangladesh are 57/2.

Dan Christian picked up the wicket of Naim.

6:22 pm

Mahedi departed for 13 off 12 balls as Bangladesh scored a quick-fire 42 from 4.2 overs.

Naim is unbeaten on 19 from 15.

6:13 pm

Bangladesh are off to a flying start.

They have scored 33 runs from the first 3 overs.

Naim and Mahedi both scoring quick runs.

5:37 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Two changes for Bangladesh as Mosaddek and Saifuddin come into the side in place of Shamim Hossain and Shoriful Islam. Soumya Sarkar keeps his place.

Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa are back for Andrew Tye and Josh Hazlewood (both rested) so Australia have gone with three frontline spinners.

Bangladesh have already pocketed the series and are 3-1 up going in the final game.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia (Playing XI): Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Daniel Christian, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson