BD vs AUS: Bangladesh win fifth T20I by 60 runs, take series 4-1

Australia have been rolled over for their lowest T20I score. Their previous best was 79. Bangladesh win by 60 runs and win the series 4-1.

Bangladesh overpowered the giants and how.

Shakib bagged 4 wickets for only 9 runs to wrap the Aussie innings.

8:53

Australia were badly needed a good partnership.

But Bangladeshi bowlers look more aggressive today.

Shakib took his 100th wicket in T20I.

8:35

It's time for captain Mahmudullah.

He just took the wicket of Ben McDermott.

Australia must need a good partnership from here.

8:28

Matthew Wade was looking good. But Shakib made him leave the field.

It's 99th wickets for Shakib in T20Is so far.

8:06

After Dan Christian, now Mitchell Marsh gone for 4.

Again the wicket is picked up by Nasum Ahmed.

Now, Australia are 17/2.

7:55 pm

Nasum bowled Dan Christian in the very first ball he delivered.

Christian gone for 3. Australia are 3/1.

7:37 pm

Bangladesh only managed to score 122 for 8 after their allotted 20 overs in the 5th T20I despite having a flying start through Naim and Mahedi.

Naim scored 23 from 23 balls. Six batters reached a double-digit score but failed to continue.

Nathan Ellis and Dan Christian bagged a brace each.

7:25 pm

Scoring has been slowed down late in the innings and the hosts are struggling to get beyond 120 now.

After 18 overs, Tigers are 110/6.

7:07 pm

Bangladesh are 102 for 5 after 15 overs.

Soumya was the last man to be dismissed for 16 off 18 balls.

Afif and Sohan are batting at the crease right now. Bangladesh will like to post anything above 130, a defendable total this series.

6:47 pm

Shakib is dismissed leg before for the first time in T20Is.

He departs for 11 from 20 balls.

Bangladesh are suddenly struggling, 3 down for 60 after 10 overs.

6:37 pm

Bangladesh have somehow slowed down a little bit after Mahedi's departure but still on for a defendable target.

After 8.2 overs, Bangladesh are 57/2.

Dan Christian picked up the wicket of Naim.

6:22 pm

Mahedi departed for 13 off 12 balls as Bangladesh scored a quick-fire 42 from 4.2 overs.

Naim is unbeaten on 19 from 15.

6:13 pm

Bangladesh are off to a flying start.

They have scored 33 runs from the first 3 overs.

Naim and Mahedi both scoring quick runs.

5:37 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Two changes for Bangladesh as Mosaddek and Saifuddin come into the side in place of Shamim Hossain and Shoriful Islam. Soumya Sarkar keeps his place.

Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa are back for Andrew Tye and Josh Hazlewood (both rested) so Australia have gone with three frontline spinners.

Bangladesh have already pocketed the series and are 3-1 up going in the final game.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia (Playing XI): Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Daniel Christian, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson