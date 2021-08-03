BD vs AUS: Australia 3 down in no time, Bangladesh showing promise to fight back

7:58 pm

Mahedi gave Bangladesh the perfect start with the ball.

The slider first-up, kept coming back with the angle, Carey was backing away on the cut as he looked to play for the turn, but this one skidded on, went straight through and crashed into the middle and leg-stump.

Australia couldn't have hoped for a worse start than this.

7:52 pm

Remarkable work done by the Australian bowlers to restrict Bangladesh to 131. They never allowed them to get on top and the run-rate climbed over 6 only after the 16th over.

Most batsmen got starts but none could score at a healthy strike rate, all of them struggled to cope with Australia's discipline.

Naim, Shakib, Mahmudullah all went past 20 but it was Afif's innings that has given some respectability to the total.

Shakib held the innings together but couldn't kick on. Bangladesh needed someone to kick the innings into overdrive but couldn't find anyone to do the finisher's job.

The spoils were equally shared by the five Australian bowlers. Starc, Hazlewood and Zampa were particularly impressive.

7:13 pm

Bangladesh are struggling in their first innings in the series opener against Australia.

After 15 overs the hosts have scored 89 for the loss of 5 wickets.

Shakib is batting at 31 off 27 while Afif has just joined him in the middle.

Skipper Mahmudullah was dismissed for 20 and Sohan went back to the pavilion for 3.

6:14 pm

Soumya Sarkar is the first man to be dismissed for 2 of 9.

He looked poor from the very beginning and his misery came to an end.

Bangladesh are 19/1 after 4 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan joined in the middle.

5:44 pm

Bangladesh lost the toss and will bat first in the series opener at Mirpur.

Bangladesh opted to go with an extra spinner in Nasum Ahmed and left out all-rounder Saifuddin from the playing eleven. Taskin Ahmed is missing as well, Mahedi Hasan keeps his place in the side.

Australia have five full-time bowlers in Starc, Zampa, Hazlewood, Agar and Tye.

Australia skipper Matthew Wade has won the toss and opted to field in the first #BANvAUS T20I 🏏



📸 @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/QhIaoSjLsb— ICC (@ICC) August 3, 2021

This is the first time Australia and Bangladesh meet in a bilateral T20I series. Each of their four previous meetings have come at the T20 World Cups.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Australia: Josh Philippe, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood