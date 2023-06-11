BCCI vice-president on Gill dismissal: 'We should accept the TV umpire's decision'

The India opener later expressed his disappointment by targeting the umpires over the dismissal in a post that broke the internet. But the BCCI seemed rather unhappy and sent an indirect message to Shubman as the debate continued.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

More than India still very much alive in the contest with a well-set Virat Kohli still unbeaten and the team in sight of a historic chase at The Oval for the World Test Championship title, the cynosure of day 4 and the build-up to the fifth and final day remained that controversial catch by Cameron Green that led to the dismissal of Shubman Gill. 

The India opener later expressed his disappointment by targeting the umpires over the dismissal in a post that broke the internet. But the BCCI seemed rather unhappy and sent an indirect message to Shubman as the debate continued.

It happened in the eighth over of India's chase when Gill nicked the length ball from Scott Boland straight to Green at gully. The Aussie all-rounder had to dive to his left to complete the stunner. But Gill remained at the crease leaving the umpire to go upstairs for a review. The TV Umpire considered the catch legitimate even as visuals of the ball touching the grass went viral on social media.

After the day's play, Gill took to social media to share a picture of Green's catch with the emoticons of magnifying glass as he sarcastically targeted the umpires.

The rage on social media continues with world cricket divided on the dismissal, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla gave his take in an interaction with ANI. In an indirect message to Gill, he said: "We should not create a dispute over this. We should accept the decision of the Third umpire."

Later when Green was asked to share his views on the catch and on Gill's reaction on it at the end-of-day media conference, the all-rounder kept the burning question alive.

"At the time I definitely thought I caught it," Green said. "I think in the heat of the moment, I thought it was clean and threw it up and obviously showed no sign of any doubt. And then it's left up to the third umpire (Kettleborough) and he agreed."

Shukla meanwhile remains optimistic that India can chase down history on Day 5 of the Test. The team needs 280 runs to win with seven wickets in hand.

"Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli are batting well and if everyone plays safe we can chase down the target as the target is not that big," said Shukla.

