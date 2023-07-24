'BCCI should take strict disciplinary action': India legend blasts Harmanpreet's 'pathetic' behaviour

Sports

Hindustan Times
24 July, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 03:01 pm

Related News

'BCCI should take strict disciplinary action': India legend blasts Harmanpreet's 'pathetic' behaviour

The 34-year-old criticised the umpires in the post-match chat before disrespecting the Bangladesh players during the photo session with the trophy. In a video that went viral a day after the match, the India captain can clearly be seen calling the umpires to join in as well, implying them to be part of the Bangladesh team. Insulted at the act, Nigar Sultan, Bangladesh skipper, urged her players to walk away from the session.

Hindustan Times
24 July, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 03:01 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her post-match gestures towards the Bangladesh team has taken the spotlight away from the home team that managed to hold the Asian giants to a 1-1 ODI series draw.

Bangladesh had scripted a stunning turnaround in the 3rd ODI to end it in a draw, and subsequently, the series as well, having won the rain-hit opener. But the cynosure of the contest remained Harmanpreet, who did not just voice her disagreements over some of the umpiring calls in the series decider, but also later mocked the Bangladesh team forcing the players to boycott the joint photograph session.

India legend Madan Lal has now called for strict action from the BCCI as he lambasted the captain for her "pathetic behaviour".

Harmanpreet was visibly disappointed with the standard of umpiring in the third match, as she smashed the stumps with her bat after dismissal. There were two other instances where India batters were let down by contentious calls.

The 34-year-old criticised the umpires in the post-match chat before disrespecting the Bangladesh players during the photo session with the trophy. In a video that went viral a day after the match, the India captain can clearly be seen calling the umpires to join in as well, implying them to be part of the Bangladesh team. Insulted at the act, Nigar Sultan, Bangladesh skipper, urged her players to walk away from the session.

Taking to Twitter, Madan, the 1983 World Cup-winning player, has blasted Harmanpreet for the behaviour and wants a strict action from the BCCI.

"Harmanpreet's behaviour against the Bangladesh women's team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action," he tweeted.

Speaking of Harmanpreet's behaviour, Nigar criticised the India captain as well. She said: "It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can't tell you what happened, but it didn't feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn't the right environment. That's why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect."

BCCI and ICC are yet to announce their statements on the incident, but reports claim that she is likely to be fined 75 per cent of match fees and handed demerit points as well.

Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur / India Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

3h | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

4h | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

4h | Panorama
Stuffed Omelette - TK600

Dhaka's Gen Z breakfast scene: A fusion of flavours and Instagram-worthy delights

5h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

20h | TBS Stories
Poland seeking to invade Belarus, says Putin

Poland seeking to invade Belarus, says Putin

19h | TBS World
Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price