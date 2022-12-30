BCCI issues detailed statement on Pant's injuries, treatment roadmap

Sports

Hindustan Times
30 December, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 02:46 pm

Related News

BCCI issues detailed statement on Pant's injuries, treatment roadmap

The attacking left-handed batter, who was on his way to meet his family after returning from a holiday in the UAE, was alone inside the car when the accident took place. He was first taken to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee for emergency care and then was shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun where specialists are currently treating him.

Hindustan Times
30 December, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 02:46 pm
BCCI issues detailed statement on Pant&#039;s injuries, treatment roadmap

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement on India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday morning. 

"Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries," BCCI said in a statement.

The attacking left-handed batter, who was on his way to meet his family after returning from a holiday in the UAE, was alone inside the car when the accident took place. He was first taken to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee for emergency care and then was shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun where specialists are currently treating him.

BCCI said Pant has injuries to his forehead, a ligament tear on his right knee and some bruises on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment," the statement added.

The majority of the back and leg injuries happened because of Pant's desperate attempt to get out of the car when it caught fire minutes after colliding with a road divider.

The BCCI also promised "the best possible medical care and support" to the left-hander and his family in this tough period.

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh's family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase."

Pant was not named in India's T20I and ODI squads for the Sri Lanka series because of a niggle on his knee. He was asked to report to the NCA in Bengaluru to undergo a 15-day rehab before joining the Test squad for the four-match series at home against Australia.

Cricket

Rishabh Pant / bcci

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

2h | Panorama
10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

2h | Book Review
Photo: Courtesy

Top 10 places to see in New York City

5h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

My tour of the Cinque Terre villages in Italy

5h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

1d | TBS Stories
Who's to blame, coaches or BCB?

Who's to blame, coaches or BCB?

17h | TBS SPORTS
History of use of stars on football jerseys

History of use of stars on football jerseys

18h | TBS SPORTS
Metro rail opens for public use

Metro rail opens for public use

21h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations