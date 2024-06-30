BCCI announces staggering prize money as India end long wait for T20 title

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared the prize money for the Indian cricket team after Rohit Sharma and Co. scripted history in the Caribbean on Saturday. Rohit's Team India defeated South Africa in the final to end their long wait for an ICC title. A Virat Kohli masterclass followed by bowling heroics from Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya sealed India's seven-run win over the Proteas in Barbados.

With India rewriting history at the grandest stage, BCCI has announced prize money of INR 125 crores for Rohit's Team India. "I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

India won the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA and former champions West Indies. The 2024 edition featured 20 teams competing over 28 days across nine venues - the biggest ICC event in the shortest format. Earlier, the ICC announced a record-breaking prize fund of $11.25 million USD for the T20 World Cup 2024. Team India is taking home at least $2.45 million after lifting the famous trophy. South Africa have earned at least $1.28 million for finishing second in the T20 World Cup.

The BCCI secretary was all praise for Indian skipper Rohit, who led the Asian giants from the front. With Rohit at the helm, India remained undefeated in the T20 World Cup. The 37-year-old announced his retirement from T20Is after becoming the second Indian skipper to win a T20 World Cup. Rohit was also a part of MS Dhoni's title-winning side in the 2007 edition.

"Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten. They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats," Shah said in a statement.

