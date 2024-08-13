BCCI announces revised schedule for India's home series against Bangladesh and England

Hindustan Times
13 August, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 10:08 pm

BCCI announces revised schedule for India's home series against Bangladesh and England

BCCI announces revised schedule for India&#039;s home series against Bangladesh and England

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, set to be played on December 6 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, has now been shifted to Gwalior as the BCCI announced a revamped schedule for India's home seasons that kickstart with the two-match Test series against Bangladesh on September 19.

There were no changes in the venues for the two Tests against Bangladesh and the three Tests against New Zealand after that, but minor tweaks were made to some of the white-ball fixtures against Bangladesh and England.

BCCI said the decision to move the first T20I against Bangladesh from Dharamsala to Gwalior was taken due to repair work in the dressing room at the HPCA stadium.

"The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on 6th October 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms," the board said in a release.

The match in Gwalior marks the inaugural international fixture at the city's new stadium - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium - and the first since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010, where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs

"The Board further announces a swap in the venues of the first and second T20Is against England. Chennai, originally scheduled to host the first T20I, will now host the second, while Kolkata will host the opening T20I instead of the second, as announced earlier. The dates for the first T20I (22nd January 2025) and the second T20I (25th January 2025) remain the same. The venue change was necessitated following a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal regarding their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations."

