BCB's special committee speaks with Tamim and Shakib over Bangladesh's World Cup failure

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formed a three-member special committee last November to investigate the reasons behind a poor ODI World Cup performance of the national team in India last year. The members of the special committee sat in discussion with Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal in Sylhet on Monday.

The head of this committee and BCB director Enayet Hossain Siraj said that the discussion was thorough. However, he did not want to comment on whether it was fruitful. Enayet Hossain said this to the media after discussing it with two other members of BCB, directors Mahbubul Anam and Akram Khan.

BCB's special committee has spoken to almost everyone in the team including the cricketers, and coaching staff to investigate the reasons for the World Cup failure. Only Shakib and Tamim remained. Due to the different engagements of these two, the special committee could not discuss on the matter with them. The committee members went to Sylhet to discuss with these two experienced cricketers as they did not have a match in BPL today.

Shakib is the captain of Bangladesh in all three formats, Bangladesh played under his leadership in the World Cup. Discussion with the skipper is important to uncover the cause of the failure. But the committee sat in the same discussion with Tamim, but this experienced opener was not in the World Cup team. Two days before the announcement of the team, Tamim withdrew himself from the World Cup due to various incidents. However, the committee members decided to talk to Tamim.

BCB's special committee spoke to Shakib and Tamim separately. Before returning to Dhaka after the meeting, Enayet Hossain told the media, "We have spoken to both Shakib and Tamim separately. But it is not like saying in the press. Because it is done with utmost secrecy. When the time comes, you will see. People will also see.

The report of the 'dynamic' discussion with Shakib-Tamim will be submitted to the board by the special committee. This veteran organizer also said, 'I think the discussion has been accelerated. Whether it has been fruitful, I cannot say at this moment. I said the discussion had been accelerated. I sat separately with both of them. We will submit our report to the board.

Tamim explained his absence from the team in a video before the World Cup. On the same day, in an interview given to a local television channel, Shakib severely criticised Tamim on various issues. There was a lot of discussion in the country's cricket about whether these events had an impact on the failure of the World Cup. The question arose during the World Cup. In response to a question, Shakib said, there may be an impact.

The relationship between these two cricketers, the stars of the Bangladesh team, is not good. They stopped talking for a long time due to personal reasons. However, the BCB special committee did not discuss the personal relationship of these two. Enayet Hossain said, "We are not taking the so-called (Sakib-Tamim) conflict into account." Many things are caused by circumstances. It is not permanent.

"Everything in the world is solvable if you want to solve it and know how to solve it. In fact, the whole picture is here. Not just about Shakib-Tamim. How can we manage Bangladesh cricket in future... We also asked them for some advice, they gave it. We also shared a lot with them. All their pros and cons have been discussed. He added