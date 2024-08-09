BCB welcomes Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan's new role as youth and sports advisor

Sports

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 05:39 pm

Related News

BCB welcomes Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan's new role as youth and sports advisor

The BCB expresses confidence in Asif Mahmud Bhuiyan's leadership as he steps into his new role as Youth and Sports Advisor, expecting fruitful cooperation for the growth of cricket in Bangladesh.

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 05:39 pm
BCB welcomes Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan&#039;s new role as youth and sports advisor

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) extended its warm congratulations to Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan on his recent appointment as the Advisor for the Ministry of Youth and Sports under the Interim Government.

In a statement released today, the BCB expressed its confidence in Bhuiyan's ability to lead with passion and dedication, noting that his new position comes at a critical juncture for sports in the country. "We believe Mr. Bhuiyan's commitment to the growth and success of sports will bring visionary leadership in this significant role," the BCB stated.

The board also emphasized its eagerness to collaborate with Bhuiyan to pursue shared objectives for the enhancement of cricket in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Asif Mahmud Bhuiyan is notably recognized as one of the prominent figures in the quota reform movement, which escalated into a major anti-government protest that ultimately led to the resignation of Sheikh Hasina's administration.

.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

11h | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

9h | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

10h | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

17m | Videos
Many vice-chancellors of universities are stepping down

Many vice-chancellors of universities are stepping down

2h | Videos
Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

5h | Videos
Interim Government Tribute to Martyrs at National Memorial

Interim Government Tribute to Martyrs at National Memorial

5h | Videos