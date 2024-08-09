BCB welcomes Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan's new role as youth and sports advisor

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) extended its warm congratulations to Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan on his recent appointment as the Advisor for the Ministry of Youth and Sports under the Interim Government.

In a statement released today, the BCB expressed its confidence in Bhuiyan's ability to lead with passion and dedication, noting that his new position comes at a critical juncture for sports in the country. "We believe Mr. Bhuiyan's commitment to the growth and success of sports will bring visionary leadership in this significant role," the BCB stated.

The board also emphasized its eagerness to collaborate with Bhuiyan to pursue shared objectives for the enhancement of cricket in Bangladesh.

Asif Mahmud Bhuiyan is notably recognized as one of the prominent figures in the quota reform movement, which escalated into a major anti-government protest that ultimately led to the resignation of Sheikh Hasina's administration.

.