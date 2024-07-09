BCB uncertain about Mushtaq Ahmed's role as long-term spin bowling coach

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is uncertain about retaining former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed as their long-term spin bowling coach.

In his last media interaction, BCB President Nazmul Hasan mentioned they had decided to renew Mushtaq's contract for two years, but Mushtaq has other commitments.

While talking to the media on Monday, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the CEO of the BCB, revealed that Mushtaq has other obligations, which makes it unclear when he might be able to join the Bangladesh team for an extended period.

"He has some agreements signed before (coming to Bangladesh)," Nizamuddin told reporters. "He has a contract with the England board and others. Our contract with Mushtaq was until the T20 World Cup."

The BCB now hopes to secure Mushtaq's services when he is available, among his other commitments. Nizamuddin Chowdhury also said that they are in touch with Mushtaq to potentially sign him for a longer period.

Mushtaq joined the BCB in April this year for a two-month contract that lasted until the T20 World Cup, which took place in the USA and West Indies.

In his short stint, he helped develop the team's spin-bowling department and is believed to have played a significant role in Rishad Hossain's eye-catching performance in the World Cup.