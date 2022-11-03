BCB to speak to the ICC for Kohli's fake fielding and for having to play in a wet ground against India

Shakib Al Hasan was talking to the umpires before taking the field after the rain in the match against India at the Adelaide Oval. The Bangladesh captain was trying to explain that the field needs to be dried more. But the umpires were adamant about their decision.

Again, Virat Kohli's complaint to the umpires about fake fielding before the stoppage in the rain did not help. The two umpires in charge of the field, Chris Brown and Marais Erasmus said that they did not notice the matter. So India were not given five runs penalty as per ICC rules. In the end, Bangladesh lost by 5 runs.

Two such things are unexpected for Bangladesh in a place like the World Cup. Therefore, the BCB has plans to approach the ICC regarding these two issues. Jalal Yunus, chairman of BCB's cricket management department, who is with the team in Australia, said this to the media.

He told reporters on Thursday, "You have seen it on TV." All of you have seen before your eyes. There were two issues. One was that fake throw (fake fielding). The fake throat was brought to the notice of the umpires, but the umpire said 'I didn't notice it' for which he did not go to review."

"Shakib has talked a lot about it with Erasmus. Talked even after the game. At the same time, there was a discussion about wetting the field. Shakib kept saying 'you should take more time and dry the field a little more. Start playing after properly drying the outfield.' But they are umpires…. Their decision is final. That's why there was no room for argument here. The decision is whether you play or not.

Jalal Yunus told reporters about talking to the ICC about the two issues, "If it's not easy, talk on the board." If it is a school or something, complain to the headmaster. No such situation. Still, we have it in our mind to go and talk about it in the proper forum (ICC).