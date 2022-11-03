BCB to speak to the ICC for Kohli's fake fielding and for having to play in a wet ground against India

Sports

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 12:07 pm

Related News

BCB to speak to the ICC for Kohli's fake fielding and for having to play in a wet ground against India

Two such things are unexpected for Bangladesh in a place like the World Cup.

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 12:07 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Shakib Al Hasan was talking to the umpires before taking the field after the rain in the match against India at the Adelaide Oval. The Bangladesh captain was trying to explain that the field needs to be dried more. But the umpires were adamant about their decision.
Again, Virat Kohli's complaint to the umpires about fake fielding before the stoppage in the rain did not help. The two umpires in charge of the field, Chris Brown and Marais Erasmus said that they did not notice the matter. So India were not given five runs penalty as per ICC rules. In the end, Bangladesh lost by 5 runs.
Two such things are unexpected for Bangladesh in a place like the World Cup. Therefore, the BCB has plans to approach the ICC regarding these two issues. Jalal Yunus, chairman of BCB's cricket management department, who is with the team in Australia, said this to the media.
He told reporters on Thursday, "You have seen it on TV." All of you have seen before your eyes. There were two issues. One was that fake throw (fake fielding). The fake throat was brought to the notice of the umpires, but the umpire said 'I didn't notice it' for which he did not go to review."
"Shakib has talked a lot about it with Erasmus. Talked even after the game. At the same time, there was a discussion about wetting the field. Shakib kept saying 'you should take more time and dry the field a little more. Start playing after properly drying the outfield.' But they are umpires…. Their decision is final. That's why there was no room for argument here. The decision is whether you play or not.
Jalal Yunus told reporters about talking to the ICC about the two issues, "If it's not easy, talk on the board." If it is a school or something, complain to the headmaster. No such situation. Still, we have it in our mind to go and talk about it in the proper forum (ICC).

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) / Jalal Yunus / India Cricket Team / International Cricket Council

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pay transparency might have some aggregate benefits, but it doesn’t mean everyone will benefit.

What to do if salary transparency has you feeling underpaid

1h | Pursuit
Umme Habiba. Sketch: TBS

Marine pollution in Bangladesh is impeding blue economy growth

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Settle, switch or give it some time. What is a better career move?

2h | Pursuit
The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

14h | Videos
Introducing KC Private Collection

Introducing KC Private Collection

15h | Videos
Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

16h | Videos
Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together