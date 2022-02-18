BCB sends Barishal show cause notice due to Shakib missing the pre-final photo session to shoot an advert

Shakib Al Hasan was absent in the official captains' photo session ahead of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final and it was Nurul Hasan who filled in for him. The Fortune Barishal team informed that Shakib had an upset stomach. Nurul's statement later suggested otherwise. The Fortune Barishal vice-captain said that Shakib was probably hitting the gym at that time.

But the all-rounder was spotted shooting a TVC for Seven Up. He left the Managed Event Environment (MEE) of the BPL to shoot the commercial. Although Shakib rejoined the squad with a Covid negative certificate according to the standard procedure before the final, the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon isn't happy with the incident and has issued a show-cause notice to the Barishal team.

"Before that we did not relax the protocols in any series or tournament. But this time we handed the responsibility over to the franchises. How does a player breach the protocols and leave the bubble (MEE)? We have already served a show-cause notice to the team," Papon said.

"We instructed the franchises how to maintain the MEE. It has been breached and that's why the team must show the cause. We could not do anything before the end of the tournament. Now that the tournament has ended, we will take action," he added.