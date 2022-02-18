BCB sends Barishal show cause notice due to Shakib missing the pre-final photo session to shoot an advert

Sports

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 11:57 pm

Related News

BCB sends Barishal show cause notice due to Shakib missing the pre-final photo session to shoot an advert

Although Shakib rejoined the squad with a Covid negative certificate according to the standard procedure before the final, the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon isn’t happy with the incident and has issued a show-cause notice to the Barishal team.

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 11:57 pm
BCB sends Barishal show cause notice due to Shakib missing the pre-final photo session to shoot an advert

Shakib Al Hasan was absent in the official captains' photo session ahead of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final and it was Nurul Hasan who filled in for him. The Fortune Barishal team informed that Shakib had an upset stomach. Nurul's statement later suggested otherwise. The Fortune Barishal vice-captain said that Shakib was probably hitting the gym at that time. 

But the all-rounder was spotted shooting a TVC for Seven Up. He left the Managed Event Environment (MEE) of the BPL to shoot the commercial. Although Shakib rejoined the squad with a Covid negative certificate according to the standard procedure before the final, the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon isn't happy with the incident and has issued a show-cause notice to the Barishal team.

"Before that we did not relax the protocols in any series or tournament. But this time we handed the responsibility over to the franchises. How does a player breach the protocols and leave the bubble (MEE)? We have already served a show-cause notice to the team," Papon said.

"We instructed the franchises how to maintain the MEE. It has been breached and that's why the team must show the cause. We could not do anything before the end of the tournament. Now that the tournament has ended, we will take action," he added.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Nazmul Hassan Papon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

11h | Panorama
While the export growth in RMG is appreciable, international buyers are still unwilling to pay higher prices. Photo: Mumit M

RMG growth is backed by volume, not price. What can turn the tide?

12h | Panorama
Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

13h | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

13h | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1d | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1d | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again