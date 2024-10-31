BCB to reward Bangladesh women’s team for SAFF victory

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that it will reward the national women's football team for their recent SAFF Championship victory.

BCB President Faruque Ahmed shared his admiration for the team's achievement and confirmed that a substantial financial award would be provided, recognising their success in bringing pride to the nation.

In a thrilling final match of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, the Bangladesh women's team defeated Nepal 2-1 to claim the title, marking their second consecutive SAFF win.

This victory has not only sparked celebrations but also established Bangladesh as a dominant force in South Asian women's football. Leading the squad are notable players such as Rituparna Chakma, Monika Chakma, Tahura Khatun, and Sanjida Akter, whose journey from youth-level competitions to representing the senior team has significantly boosted Bangladesh's presence in the sport.

The BCB's gesture of support reflects the hard work and dedication shown by these players, many of whom have faced challenging paths to reach the national team. Speaking to the media in Chittagong, BCB President Faruque Ahmed said, "The BCB will be awarding them for their success. It brings me great satisfaction to honour their achievement. They've made us proud with two consecutive titles. I'm still determining the exact amount, but it will be significant. Though I can't disclose full details yet, as the board directors might not appreciate a premature announcement, I assure you it will be a worthy recognition."

The women's football team's accomplishment has highlighted the strength of women's football in Bangladesh, sparking further excitement for the Bengal Tigresses' potential and inspiring fans across the country.