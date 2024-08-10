BCB requests security guarantee from military for women’s t20 world cup amidst political turmoil

As Bangladesh prepares to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup from October 3-20, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sought the intervention of the country's military for security assurances, amid ongoing political instability following the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In a move to safeguard the tournament, the BCB has officially reached out to General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the chief of staff of Bangladesh's army, seeking a commitment to provide security during the event. The request comes at a time when the nation is grappling with widespread political unrest, which escalated into violent protests that have claimed hundreds of lives and led to Hasina's resignation and subsequent departure from the country.

With the tournament's warm-up matches set to begin on September 27, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh. Concerns have been raised about the feasibility of hosting the tournament in the current climate of uncertainty. As a precaution, the ICC is reportedly considering alternative venues within a similar time zone, such as India, the UAE, or Sri Lanka, should the situation in Bangladesh deteriorate further.

The BCB itself has been affected by the political upheaval. Current president Nazmul Hasan Papon, along with several board directors believed to be affiliated with the former ruling party, the Awami League, have fled the country. However, a number of directors remain in Dhaka, determined to keep the tournament in Bangladesh.

BCB umpiring committee chairman Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu has expressed the board's commitment to hosting the tournament, despite the challenges. "We are doing our best to ensure the Women's T20 World Cup takes place in Bangladesh," Mithu said. "With many of our members currently outside the country, we've turned to the army for security assurances. We sent a formal letter to the Army Chief on Thursday, given that the tournament is only two months away."

Mithu also revealed that the ICC has been in regular communication with the BCB, seeking updates on the situation. "The ICC contacted us two days ago, and we informed them that we would provide a response shortly. The security of the tournament is paramount, and it cannot be guaranteed by the board alone; it requires the support of law enforcement agencies. We will only be able to give the ICC the necessary assurances once we have received a written commitment from the military," he added.

As the countdown to the Women's T20 World Cup continues, the BCB's request to the military underscores the gravity of the situation in Bangladesh. The cricketing world now waits to see whether the tournament will proceed as planned or if it will be relocated to a more stable environment.