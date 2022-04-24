BCB president hints at calling Mustafizur back from IPL for SL series if needed

A couple of days ago, Mustafizur Rahman explained his decision to pick and choose between formats in an interview. He hinted at skipping Tests to prolong his career. But BCB president Nazmul Hassan today said that what Mustafizur said doesn't quite matter and the BCB might even call him back from the IPL to play Tests.

Nazmul Hassan spoke on various issues of Bangladesh cricket after the Iftar program organised by the BCB at Hotel Sonargaon. He said that if the team needed Mustafizur, he would return from the IPL and play against Sri Lanka.

Mustafizur is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in this IPL. The tournament will continue till 29 May and if the pacer is included in the squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home, he will have to return home before the tournament is finished.

Since making his debut in 2015, Mustafizur has played only 14 Tests for Bangladesh, four in the last four years. He is not even a contracted Test player. But the injury of a few frontline fast bowlers has forced to consider him as a possible back-up option.

Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam had to return home before the second Test of the tour of South Africa due to injuries. Taskin is still suffering from a shoulder injury and his availability in the Sri Lanka series is not certain. The right-arm pacer may be sent to London for further treatment. Shariful will fly to Singapore in a few days to undergo an operation.

Besides, Ebadat Hossain got injured after returning from South Africa to play in Dhaka Premier League (DPL). He was smashed between two fingers of his bowling hand and needed a few stitches. In such a situation, the BCB may decide to bring back Mustafizur if there is a pacer crisis in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Nazmul Hassan said, "We sent forms to the players to find out who wants to play which format. Mustafizur, however, did not enroll himself for Tests. But he didn't say that he didn't want to play Tests."

The BCB president reminded that what Mustafizur said or did not say doesn't quite matter. "What he said doesn't quite matter. He will definitely play when we need him. So now if we need Mustafiz in the Sri Lanka series too, he will definitely play," concluded Nazmul Hassan.