BCB plans to sell Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup jersey online

Sports

UNB
03 October, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 05:42 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is planning to sell the Bangladesh national team jersey for ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2022, chairman of the board Jalal Yunus confirmed.

BCB unveiled the jersey on September 30 through its social media channels. Soon after the jersey design was revealed, there was a huge demand for it among Bangladeshi cricket fans.

"We are planning to sell the jersey to fans," Jalal Yunus told the media. "We are yet to decide who will sell it. But initially, we want to sell the jersey through BCB's official website."

He, however, did not confirm when fans will be able to buy the Bangladesh team jerseys. Previously, BCB sold official jerseys through local third parties and online platforms.

Bangladesh's official jersey for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup has been designed based on the themes of Sundarbans, the Royal Bengal Tiger and the famous Jamdani motifs.

