BCB pitch curator Hinganikar injured in car crash, wife dies

Praveen Hinganikar, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) pitch curator, got severely injured when his SUV struck a stopped delivery truck near Mehkar in the Buldhana district in Maharashtra, according to a report in The Live Nagpur.

Although Hinganikar, 56, was injured, his wife passed away immediately. The couple's automobile was crushed to a heap of metal by the accident.

Hinganikar, a pitch curator at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS), was brought to a public hospital in Mehkar before being transferred to a private clinic. He is reportedly no longer in danger.

Praveen Hingnikar and his wife were returning to Nagpur from Pune.