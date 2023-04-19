BCB pitch curator Hinganikar injured in car crash, wife dies

TBS Report
19 April, 2023, 03:20 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 03:24 am

BCB pitch curator Hinganikar injured in car crash, wife dies

Although Hinganikar, 56, was injured, his wife passed away immediately. The couple's automobile was crushed to a heap of metal by the accident.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Praveen Hinganikar, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) pitch curator, got severely injured when his SUV struck a stopped delivery truck near Mehkar in the Buldhana district in Maharashtra, according to a report in The Live Nagpur.

Although Hinganikar, 56, was injured, his wife passed away immediately. The couple's automobile was crushed to a heap of metal by the accident.

Hinganikar, a pitch curator at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS), was brought to a public hospital in Mehkar before being transferred to a private clinic. He is reportedly no longer in danger.

Praveen Hingnikar and his wife were returning to Nagpur from Pune.

 

 

 

