BCB not in turbulence over captaincy issue

Sports

BSS
05 August, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 09:43 pm

Ismail Haider Mallick, one of the influential directors of the board claimed it, saying that the concerned department is working on to appoint a new captain and the issue will be resolved very soon.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is not in a troublesome situation over the captaincy issue just ahead of the mega event like the World Cup after Tamim Iqbal stepped down as captain of the ODI team.

Ismail Haider Mallick, one of the influential directors of the board claimed it, saying that the concerned department is working on to appoint a new captain and the issue will be resolved very soon.

"Obviously BCB is not in trouble (about appointing the captain," Mallick said
here today. "Our honourable President Nazmul Hassan Papon had already said
Tamim will not be the captain and it is a shock for us. But the concerned department is closely working on the issue."

Tamim Iqbal who retired from the cricket in the last month before reversed the decision after 28 hours following a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, decided to give up ODI leadership due to the injury concern.

His decision was made public after the meeting with BCB President Nazmul
Hassan Papon on Thursday. Tamim said he also informed his decision to give up
the captaincy to the Prime Minister before the meeting with the BCB President.

He said his recurring back injury was the issue to step down as captain. He also skipped the upcoming Asia Cup to give him the time to recuperate from the injury fully.

As Tamim's injury is believed not to be managed properly, The BCB President
revealed that they would look into the matter and the people behind the negligence won't be spared.

The negligence in Tamim's injury, the lack of leadership and the search for a new captain have all left the cricket board in a tizzy ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup. However, Ismail Haider Mallick, BCB director and chairman of the financial committee does not accept it.

"The concerned department is working on it very closely with the team management. There are cricket operations, the board President himself is looking after it. Nothing to get too upset about it. Naturally, Tamim's departure like this is a shock for us."

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Bangladesh Cricket Team

