BCB not thinking about sacking Hathurusingha yet: Jalal Yunus

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 06:40 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh cricket team had arguably their worst-ever World Cup campaign in India. They managed to win only two out of their nine matches in the group stage. Even skipper Shakib Al Hasan admitted this was Bangladesh's worst World Cup in recent memory. Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha took the blame for such failure.

The cricketers, the coaching staff, the team management - all have been under fire for the dismal World Cup performance.  While most of the coaching staff have been sacked or will not extend their contract, Hathurusingha may still remain in his realm even though many people think he should be sacked as well.

Legendary spinner Mohammad Rafique told The Business Standard (TBS) a few days ago that changing coach is a necessity. According to him, the Lankan coach has nothing more to give to Bangladesh cricket. 

But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is not thinking anything like that. BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed that to TBS.

"We are not thinking anything like that (sacking Hathurusingha). Let the coach and the team director give their report, and then we will see. We will only talk about this issue after going through the report," Jalal Yunus said.

"And personally, I can't really talk about this. I am not the spokesperson of the BCB. Whatever we do, it will be the board's decision. The team just returned home. We are waiting for the coach and the team director's report," he added.

Bangladesh team returned home on 12 November after a disastrous World Cup campaign. Pace bowling coach Allan Donald returned to his country since he will not extend his contract. The other coaching staff took a leave and went to their home. Only Hathurusingha of the coaching panel returned to Bangladesh with the team. His decision was based on the upcoming New Zealand Tests starting on 28 November.

