BCB not changing stance regarding IPL clearance, informs Nazmul Hassan

There have been multiple reports suggesting that Shakib Al Hasan will be released for the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the third T20I and Litton Das will stay back to lead the Test team against Ireland but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is unlikely to change its stance regarding the players' IPL clearance, said the board president Nazmul Hassan on Friday.

"We informed [the IPL franchises] beforehand of their availability," Hassan said right after the presentation ceremony following the third T20I. "I've said many times that if we change the decision, the BCB will let you know. We haven't done that."

Bangladesh will take on Ireland in the one-off Test starting on 4 April in Mirpur and the BCB wants both Shakib and Litton to play the match. The only Bangladesh player at the IPL apart from the duo is fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. Being a white-ball-only player, Mustafizur is not part of the Test squad and hence will leave for the IPL soon to play for Delhi Capitals.

As of now, Kolkata Knight Riders have to wait for their Bangladesh duo as Nazmul said "there is no reason" for them to skip the Ireland Test.

But his comment on Shakib's availability for the Test was ambiguous. "It [Shakib playing the Test] will come later. If he doesn't play the Test, it won't mean he will leave for the IPL."

On being asked whether Shakib could be rested for the one-off game, Nazmul said, "I don't see any reason why he won't play. He is not injured. So there is no reason [to skip the match]."