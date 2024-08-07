BCB navigates uncertainty amid political shifts

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 02:55 pm

In the wake of the Awami League government's fall, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) finds itself navigating through uncertain times.

Despite the tumult, several board officials returned to their duties yesterday, striving to restore a semblance of normalcy within the organization.

The BCB faces a busy schedule, with multiple assignments lined up, including the national team's tour of Pakistan in August. Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh, contemplating the possibility of relocating the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which is slated to commence in Bangladesh this October.

Members of the Army visited the BCB headquarters yesterday, assuring the board of security support if necessary. Though many officials, including BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon, were absent, those present reiterated their commitment to adhering to pre-established plans.

Women's team players continued their individual training sessions at Mirpur, in preparation for the T20 World Cup, as confirmed by Habibul Bashar, head of operations for BCB's women's wing. Official practice sessions are scheduled to begin on August 10, with a final decision on hosting the tournament expected by then.

The Women's National Cricket League (WNCL), set to be played in the T20 format to aid in World Cup preparations, is scheduled to start on August 19. Bashar expressed confidence that the league would proceed as planned. "I advised the players to keep practicing. The WNCL is crucial ahead of the World Cup," he told The Daily Star. "Postponing the WNCL is not an option, especially with the Sri Lanka A tour tentatively set for early September."

BCB's chief executive officer, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, was not present at the office but shared with The Daily Star that no definitive decisions have been made regarding the board's current governance. "The situation remains fluid, and it's too early to draw conclusions. We must continue to monitor developments," he said.

Plans for the men's A team's departure to Pakistan are in progress. "We were scheduled to leave today, but the trip has been postponed. A decision will be made within the next 48 hours," Nizamuddin added.

Around 11:00 AM, a group of organisers and club officials, operating under the banner of 'Cricket Organisers,' assembled outside the BCB premises. Led by former joint secretary and grounds committee chairman Rafiqul Islam Babu, they demanded accountability for existing irregularities and corruption within the board.

While the current board has not been dissolved, the group engaged with the remaining officials. "We were disappointed to find many officials absent. We urge the board to ensure that proceedings and scheduled tours continue without disruption," Rafiqul told the media.

This period of instability within the BCB mirrors the broader national unrest, as the organization attempts to maintain its operations and uphold its commitments amidst the political upheaval.

