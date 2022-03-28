BCB issues show-cause notice to umpire for 'too quick' on-field decision

The ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) has been rocked by a controversy as an umpire adjudged a batter leg-before despite no appeal from the fielding side. The incident took place in the league stage match between Abahani Ltd and Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity at BKSP-3 in Savar.

Abahani's Arafat Sunny bowled the ball and Khelaghar opener Hasanuzzaman tried to defend. The ball hit the inside part of the bat and passed through the legs of the batter. The bowler did not appeal, neither did the keeper. But the umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul instantaneously raised his finger and adjudged him leg-before.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) umpiring committee issued Mukul a show-cause notice regarding the blunder. The matter has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu.

"The matter has been brought to my notice. Khelaghar did not file a complaint. The umpiring committee has issued a show-cause notice to him " he said.

Sunny, after the delivery, was disappointed as there could have been a chance of getting a wicket. Keeper Jaker Ali's hands were on his head as well. Only a slip fielder raised his hand. It was half-an-appeal but the umpire raised his finger. Hasanuzzaman, the batter, was lost for words.

"I have spoken to Mukul. He said that it was a mistake. It happened due to lack of concentration. Hearing that, I have issued him a show-cause notice. We are officially sending a mail to him attaching the video footage," said Mithu.