BCB to fund treatment of former national team goalkeeper Mohsin

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is standing beside the former star footballer Mohammad Mohsin. Mohsin is spending his days in extreme misery due to financial hardship, physical illness and dispossession of land.

After the news of this current condition was published in various media, there was quite a stir in the sports arena of the country and BCB noticed it.

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the media on Tuesday that legal assistance will also be provided to recover the land besides Mohsin's treatment.

"We haven't been told anything about financial help from his family. They told us about his physical condition. In that case, he will be taken to the doctor as soon as possible and his physical condition will be checked. We have already asked our legal advisor to go through their documents and provide necessary legal assistance as there are some legal issues related to the land," Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

The BCB chief executive got a bit nostalgic remembering Mohsin's playing career. He considers himself lucky to be able to stand beside the former star footballer.

"Mohsin Bhai was a player in our national team. As far as I remember, he had a huge fanbase at the time. With all the media focus or whatever these days...we used to watch the game on black and white television. It's a different feeling for me personally to be able to help a player like him."

Mohsin was a great goalkeeper during his playing career. His journey began in Dhaka's football in the early 1980s.

He was synonymous with trust in clubs like Abahani, Mohammedan and Muktijoddha. He was the first-choice goalkeeper for the national team for more than 10 years.

Despite his small stature, his skills and reflexes were extraordinary.

He was also very stylish on and off the field. He was a style icon for the youth of that time.

He moved to Canada after ending his football career in the mid-nineties. He returned to the country in 2014 after facing a number of tough family and financial realities. He lost his mental balance losing everything and spent his days almost destitute, at one point.