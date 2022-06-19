BCB extends help to cricketers' families and flood-hit people in Sylhet

19 June, 2022, 06:45 pm
The flood situation in Sylhet has deteriorated drastically. More than four million people in Sunamganj and Sylhet have been stranded due to heavy rains and continuous flow of water from India. Continuous rains and landslides have inundated about ninety percent of the area in these two districts.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is going to extend its helping hand to the flood affected people. In Mirpur on Sunday, BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said, "We always try to be by the side of those who are affected by such natural calamities. I don't think there will be any exceptions again. The board president has already instructed us and we are working on that."

Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, BCB director and the chairman of its women's wing, is from Sylhet. He has already been given the responsibility. The BCB will deliver food as well as send financial help through Nadel.

The BCB CEO said, "We have already spoken to the board director who has been given the responsibility. He is communicating with the local administration on how we can participate or how we can stand by. We are working on that. We hope you'll see something soon."

The Business Standard understands that arrangements are being made to rehabilitate the flood victims at Sylhet International Stadium. However, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said that no such proposal has come to the BCB. However, the BCB is keeping in touch with the families of the cricketers. The board has plans for the families of Ebadat Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Rezaur Rahman Raja and Nasum Ahmed.

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said, "We have some players from Sylhet in the national team who are currently in the West Indies. We have been told to keep in touch with their families. Our respective board directors are constantly contacting them. We are thinking of ways to stand by them."

