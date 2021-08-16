BCB displeased at ICC’s decision

Sports

BSS
16 August, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 01:23 pm

Related News

BCB displeased at ICC’s decision

However, the BCB will go to the World Cup with additional cricketers at its own expense and the list could be 20, said Jalal Yunus, director of the BCB and chairman of the media committee.

BSS
16 August, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 01:23 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked for a list of players and officials for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

As before, the ICC has asked the boards to send the list of 15 players and 8 officials and those should be sent by September 10.

But the ICC did not allow to keep the extra players during the Covid-19 pandemic. The ICC said boards would have to bear the cost of keeping extra players outside the 15-member squad—an issue that made the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) unhappy.

However, the BCB will go to the World Cup with additional cricketers at its own expense and the list could be 20, said Jalal Yunus, director of the BCB and chairman of the media committee.

"They should have had other rules because of the pandemic. There should have been rules for taking backup players. If you take extra players, you have to take them at your own cost, which will increase the expenditure. The pandemic may exist for another 1-2 years and it would be better to keep the squad bigger. However, there is an opportunity, you can take it at your own expense. We will take extra players at our own expense as we don't want to take any risk," Younus said here today.

Bangladesh needs to cross round one in the T20 World Cup and take a place in the Super 12. In the first round, they got a relatively easy opponent in their group. Their opponents in Group B are Scotland, Oman and Papua New Guinea. The preliminary round of the tournament will be held in Oman where a total of eight teams will fight for a place in the main stage. Sri Lanka is joined by Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia in Group A. Two teams from each of the two groups will advance to the Super 12.

Bangladesh will camp in Oman for seven days to prepare for the World Cup. There is the matter of adapting to the conditions of Oman. Extreme heat can be a big problem for Bangladesh. In that case, the seven-day camp is definitely a big opportunity for cricketers.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board / International Cricket Council / T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie