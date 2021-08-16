BCB displeased at ICC’s decision

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked for a list of players and officials for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

As before, the ICC has asked the boards to send the list of 15 players and 8 officials and those should be sent by September 10.

But the ICC did not allow to keep the extra players during the Covid-19 pandemic. The ICC said boards would have to bear the cost of keeping extra players outside the 15-member squad—an issue that made the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) unhappy.

However, the BCB will go to the World Cup with additional cricketers at its own expense and the list could be 20, said Jalal Yunus, director of the BCB and chairman of the media committee.

"They should have had other rules because of the pandemic. There should have been rules for taking backup players. If you take extra players, you have to take them at your own cost, which will increase the expenditure. The pandemic may exist for another 1-2 years and it would be better to keep the squad bigger. However, there is an opportunity, you can take it at your own expense. We will take extra players at our own expense as we don't want to take any risk," Younus said here today.

Bangladesh needs to cross round one in the T20 World Cup and take a place in the Super 12. In the first round, they got a relatively easy opponent in their group. Their opponents in Group B are Scotland, Oman and Papua New Guinea. The preliminary round of the tournament will be held in Oman where a total of eight teams will fight for a place in the main stage. Sri Lanka is joined by Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia in Group A. Two teams from each of the two groups will advance to the Super 12.

Bangladesh will camp in Oman for seven days to prepare for the World Cup. There is the matter of adapting to the conditions of Oman. Extreme heat can be a big problem for Bangladesh. In that case, the seven-day camp is definitely a big opportunity for cricketers.