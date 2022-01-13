BCB to continue with Russell Domingo as head coach despite the departure of Ottis Gibson

Sports

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 06:06 pm

Related News

BCB to continue with Russell Domingo as head coach despite the departure of Ottis Gibson

Jamie Siddons, former head coach of the Bangladesh team, is set to take over from Ashwell Prince as the batting coach next month.

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 06:06 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Ottis Gibson, the current fast bowling coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team, is set to leave his position and join Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as an assistant and fast bowling coach. Gibson did not show any interest in renewing the contract which expires this month. 

Gibson's departure has been confirmed by Jalal Yunus, chairman of the cricket operations department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Yunus also said that Russell Domingo would continue to be the head coach of the team.

"Gibson's contract expires this month. He said that he doesn't want to continue with us," said Jalal Yunus.

He stated that Gibson's decision has nothing to do with the criticism in the media. "These guys are very professional. They welcome criticisms. We might be emotional but they are not. They know that results might not always go their way," Yunus said.

Jamie Siddons, former head coach of the Bangladesh team, is set to take over from Ashwell Prince as the batting coach next month. Although there will be a massive change in the coaching staff, the BCB doesn't have an intention of bringing a new head coach.

"We have not thought about options for the head coach's position. Siddons will take charge as batting coach in February. Since we don't have any alternative candidates, we would like to continue with Russell Domingo. He has signed a contract as well."

Jalal Yunus said that the BCB has a different plan regarding the coaching panel but because of the tight schedule, it has opted to continue with the South African.

"The board president said that he would make a plan in January, so let's see. In fact the board has the power to decide on the coaching panel, selection panel etc. The schedule is now tight. After returning from New Zealand, the BPL will begin. After that, Afghanistan will tour Bangladesh. After that series, we will fly to South Africa. Because of that busy schedule and the contract he has signed, we have decided to continue with Domingo," Yunus mentioned. 

"But we have a different plan regarding the coaching staff. We are bringing back Jamie Siddons. Ottis Gibson is leaving as well," added the chairman of the board's cricket operations department. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board / Jalal Yunus / Ottis Gibson / Russell Domingo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Shell’s shareholders have not asked many questions about taxes. They should. Photo: Bloomberg

Shell's tax-free days in the Bahamas are numbered

3h | Panorama
Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

6h | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

8h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

3h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

4h | Videos
Low priced shoe market

Low priced shoe market

6h | Videos
Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike