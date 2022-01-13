BCB to continue with Russell Domingo as head coach despite the departure of Ottis Gibson

Ottis Gibson, the current fast bowling coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team, is set to leave his position and join Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as an assistant and fast bowling coach. Gibson did not show any interest in renewing the contract which expires this month.

Gibson's departure has been confirmed by Jalal Yunus, chairman of the cricket operations department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Yunus also said that Russell Domingo would continue to be the head coach of the team.

"Gibson's contract expires this month. He said that he doesn't want to continue with us," said Jalal Yunus.

He stated that Gibson's decision has nothing to do with the criticism in the media. "These guys are very professional. They welcome criticisms. We might be emotional but they are not. They know that results might not always go their way," Yunus said.

Jamie Siddons, former head coach of the Bangladesh team, is set to take over from Ashwell Prince as the batting coach next month. Although there will be a massive change in the coaching staff, the BCB doesn't have an intention of bringing a new head coach.

"We have not thought about options for the head coach's position. Siddons will take charge as batting coach in February. Since we don't have any alternative candidates, we would like to continue with Russell Domingo. He has signed a contract as well."

Jalal Yunus said that the BCB has a different plan regarding the coaching panel but because of the tight schedule, it has opted to continue with the South African.

"The board president said that he would make a plan in January, so let's see. In fact the board has the power to decide on the coaching panel, selection panel etc. The schedule is now tight. After returning from New Zealand, the BPL will begin. After that, Afghanistan will tour Bangladesh. After that series, we will fly to South Africa. Because of that busy schedule and the contract he has signed, we have decided to continue with Domingo," Yunus mentioned.

"But we have a different plan regarding the coaching staff. We are bringing back Jamie Siddons. Ottis Gibson is leaving as well," added the chairman of the board's cricket operations department.