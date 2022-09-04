BCB claims Mushfiq’s retirement announcement as 'application'

Mushfiqur Rahim, on Sunday, announced that he would quit T20Is to focus on Test and ODIs. Mushfiqur has officially informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of his decision and that's where the problem arose. Mushfiqur's decision has been termed an 'application' by the BCB and whether his application will be accepted or not has not yet been decided, said Jalal Yunus, chairman of BCB's cricket operations department.

Mushfiqur informed the BCB President Nazmul Hassan, Jalal Yunus, chief selector Minhajul Abedin and BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury of the retirement decision via mail. But the BCB is looking at this as an 'application'.

Jalal Yunus claimed that Mushfiqur has expressed his 'intention' to retire in the email. He said, "We received an email. He (Mushfiqur) said he wants to retire from T20. But he is available for Tests and ODIs. He said that he wants to focus on these two formats."

"I have spoken to the board president. At this moment we have not decided whether to accept it or not. It must be discussed between us. As the decision has not been made, it is difficult to say anything at the moment. But we will definitely miss him in the World Cup. There is a set of 20 players fixed by the team management. He was one of those 20.'' added Jalal Yunus.

Jalal Yunus said that Mushfiqur's contribution should be respected and said, "What he has done so far, he should be given the respect. We should honor and value him by remembering his contribution. It was a difficult decision for him. At the same time, whether the board accepts it or not is also a difficult decision."

"It is better if there is no such retirement [without prior announcement]. You see, in other countries, players know which format to play for how long."

"If a player, like that, informs us beforehand, it is better for us to give him the respect and accept his retirement," he concluded.