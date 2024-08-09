BCB arranges food for the 'traffic police' students

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) provided food for students managing traffic around the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. BCB media department staff distributed 250 food packets to volunteers assisting in keeping the vehicles moving smoothly.

This initiative was taken following a strike by the police after Sheikh Hasina's resignation as Prime Minister and her subsequent departure from the country. With the regular traffic police absent, students and volunteers from various institutions stepped in to manage traffic at intersections, preventing chaos on the roads.

While some students controlled the traffic signals, others ensured drivers followed the rules, significantly reducing traffic congestion. They also monitored motorcyclists without helmets, penalizing violators with a five to ten-minute wait as punishment. Additionally, the students took on the task of cleaning the roads.