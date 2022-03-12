BCB to arrange concert featuring A.R. Rahman to celebrate Mujib Year

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had plans to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a grand manner that included two T20 matches between Asia XI and World XI and a concert featuring Academy Award-winning musician A.R. Rahman.

But the world came to a standstill because of Covid-19 and the BCB had to cancel the plans. Although two years have passed, the BCB still has decided to celebrate the grand occasion. It's not possible right now to host the matches but the highest cricketing governing body of the country has decided to arrange the concert.

The concert will be held on March 29 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. It will feature the subcontinent's one of the greatest musicians A.R. Rahman. Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, CEO of the BCB, has confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS).

"The concert is happening on 29 March. That's the plan and we are acting according to that," he told TBS.

The BCB has already asked the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her time. She is likely to be present in the programme. Apart from Rahman, some leading singers and musicians will perform in the concert. Rahman performed in the opening ceremony of the 2014 ICC World T20 in Bangladesh.

The BCB still has plans to arrange the two-match series. "We have promised to arrange those two matches. Once there is a chance, we will host the matches," said the BCB CEO.

Due to the concert, the matches of the upcoming Dhaka Premier League (DPL) scheduled to take place at the end of March will be held at the ULAB ground.