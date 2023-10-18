BCB announces Women's team for T20 series against Pakistan

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the three-match women's T20 international series against Pakistan in Chattogram.

The matches will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on 25, 27, and 29 October. All the games are day-nighters.

Nigar Sultana Joty will lead the side while Nahida Akter will be her deputy.

SQUAD

Niger Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Rabeya,Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shathi Rani.

