BCB announces women's squads for Sri Lanka white-ball tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the national women's squad for the tour of Sri Lanka 2023.

The women's side will leave Dhaka on 25 April to play three ODIs and three T20 internationals against the hosts.

The ODI series is part of the ICC Women's Championship (Edition 3).

"The biggest challenge for the team in Sri Lanka will be the weather and conditions," women's team selector Monjurul Islam said. "We've got a nice mix of young and experienced players. We have rested a few senior players and included some players from the squad for the last U-19 World Cup mainly because fitness will be tested there."



Squad: Nigar Sultana (Captain), Fargana Hoque, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Sanjida Maghla, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trishna, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun.