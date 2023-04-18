BCB announces women's squads for Sri Lanka white-ball tour

Sports

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 09:10 pm

Related News

BCB announces women's squads for Sri Lanka white-ball tour

"The biggest challenge for the team in Sri Lanka will be the weather and conditions," women's team selector Monjurul Islam said. "We've got a nice mix of young and experienced players. We have rested a few senior players and included some players from the squad for the last U-19 World Cup mainly because fitness will be tested there."

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 09:10 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the national women's squad for the tour of Sri Lanka 2023. 

The women's side will leave Dhaka on 25 April to play three ODIs and three T20 internationals against the hosts. 

The ODI series is part of the ICC Women's Championship (Edition 3).

"The biggest challenge for the team in Sri Lanka will be the weather and conditions," women's team selector Monjurul Islam said. "We've got a nice mix of young and experienced players. We have rested a few senior players and included some players from the squad for the last U-19 World Cup mainly because fitness will be tested there."
 
Squad: Nigar Sultana (Captain), Fargana Hoque, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Sanjida Maghla, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trishna, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun.

Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / Sri lanka women's team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

8h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

9h | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

9h | Thoughts
Naser Ezaz Bijoy. Sketch: TBS

Cashless is priceless: Imagining a cashless life

10h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

6h | TBS Today
Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

5h | TBS World
At what age kids should get a smartphone?

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

11h | Tech Talk
The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

11h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away