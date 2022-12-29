BCB announces U19 Women's team for World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the upcoming ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, which starts in January 2023.

The team will leave for Johannesburg on 01 January, have a pre-event camp, and play some practice matches before ICC's support period starts.

BCB Women Wing Selector Monjurul Islam said: "We have selected a squad that has been together for the past two years and therefore, there is excellent team spirit and understanding."

"Four players in this side, captain Disha Biswas, Rabeya, Marufa Akter and Dilara Akter have toured New Zealand with the senior team and three of them have made full international appearances already. Our under-19 side also played five matches against the Malaysian national women's team at home and won all the games."

"I am confident that this team will be very competitive in the first ever Under 19 World Cup for women."

SQUAD

Disha Biswas (Captain), Shorna Akter (Vice Captain), Rabeya, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Misty Rany Saha, Reya Akter Shika, Sumaiya Akter, Afia Humaira Anam Prottasha, Mst Unnoti Akter, Mst Dipa Khatun, Leky Chakma, Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Jannatul Maoua, Mst Eva

STAND BY: Suborna Kormakar, Nishita Akter Nishi, Mst Rabaya Khatun, Juairiya Ferdous