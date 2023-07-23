BCB announces Tk35 lakh cash reward for Tigresses

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has announced a cash reward of Tk35 lakh for the women's team after a stellar showing in the just-concluded white-ball series at home against India.

Bangladesh came agonisingly close to winning both the ODI and T20I series. They narrowly lost the first T20I and tied the series-deciding third ODI in Mirpur.

Nazmul praised the "never-say-die attitude" of the players.

"We usually give bonuses for series wins. However, the girls won the first ODI against India and tied the third match. One of our players [Fargana Hoque] hit a century. Some of them played exceedingly well. We are giving Tk25 lakh to the team. The centurion and the best performers will get individual rewards. The coaching staff will also be rewarded. I guess the total amount will be Tk35 lakh," the BCB boss said. 

Nazmul admitted the women's team doesn't enjoy facilities like their Australian, English and Indian counterparts.

"I was present at the ground during the first match. That day I said I was satisfied. The Indian team is much stronger. Our team doesn't get the kind of facilities England, Australia and India have," he added.

The BCB president also admitted he didn't believe Bangladesh could win the series. "However big the opponents are, they play with courage," Nazmul stated. "It was extraordinary when they won the first ODI. I spoke to the captain [Nigar Sultana] then. I told her they would get a bonus. I said, 'See if you can win the series'. I didn't believe [they could win]. You have to admit they tried their heart out."

