BCB announces itinerary for this year's India tour of Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 12:49 pm

Related News

BCB announces itinerary for this year's India tour of Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the itinerary for India’s tour of Bangladesh later this year which includes three ODIs and two Tests of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2.

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 12:49 pm
BCB announces itinerary for this year&#039;s India tour of Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the itinerary for India's tour of Bangladesh later this year which includes three ODIs and two Tests of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2.

This will be the first visit by the Indian side to Bangladesh since 2015. 

BCB President Nazmul Hassan said this will be a most anticipated meeting of the subcontinent's cricketing rivals.  "The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series. I thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India for working closely with the BCB  in confirming the schedule. We look forward to welcoming the Indian team to Bangladesh."   

Honorary Secretary, BCCI, Jay Shah echoed the sentiment felt by the enthusiastic and dedicated followers of cricket in Bangladesh and India. "I extend my best wishes to the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the upcoming bilateral series featuring India. The India-Bangladesh contests generate tremendous interest among the fans thanks to the massive fan following the two teams enjoy. We know how passionate the fans in Bangladesh are and I am sure they will be treated to some exhilarating contests both in white-ball and red-ball cricket. With the crucial World Test Championship points at stake, the two Test matches are very important and both teams will go hard for the win."

The Indian team will arrive in Bangladesh on 1 December. The first of the three-match ODI series will be held on 4 December. The next two matches will take place on 7 and 10 December. The Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur will host the ODIs.

Then the teams will move to port city Chattogram for the first Test starting on 14 December. Then they will return to Dhaka for the second and final Test fixture (22-26 December).

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Absence of a successful terror attack doesn’t mean the absence of terrorism'

3h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kabir Suman at Dhaka: An afternoon that turned into khayal music

5h | Panorama
Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

15h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

15h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

17h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities