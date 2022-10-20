BCB announces itinerary for this year's India tour of Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the itinerary for India's tour of Bangladesh later this year which includes three ODIs and two Tests of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2.

This will be the first visit by the Indian side to Bangladesh since 2015.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan said this will be a most anticipated meeting of the subcontinent's cricketing rivals. "The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series. I thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India for working closely with the BCB in confirming the schedule. We look forward to welcoming the Indian team to Bangladesh."

Honorary Secretary, BCCI, Jay Shah echoed the sentiment felt by the enthusiastic and dedicated followers of cricket in Bangladesh and India. "I extend my best wishes to the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the upcoming bilateral series featuring India. The India-Bangladesh contests generate tremendous interest among the fans thanks to the massive fan following the two teams enjoy. We know how passionate the fans in Bangladesh are and I am sure they will be treated to some exhilarating contests both in white-ball and red-ball cricket. With the crucial World Test Championship points at stake, the two Test matches are very important and both teams will go hard for the win."

The Indian team will arrive in Bangladesh on 1 December. The first of the three-match ODI series will be held on 4 December. The next two matches will take place on 7 and 10 December. The Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur will host the ODIs.

Then the teams will move to port city Chattogram for the first Test starting on 14 December. Then they will return to Dhaka for the second and final Test fixture (22-26 December).