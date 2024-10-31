BCB announces 20 Lac taka reward for national women’s football team

Sports

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 09:27 pm

Related News

BCB announces 20 Lac taka reward for national women’s football team

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 09:27 pm
BCB announces 20 Lac taka reward for national women’s football team

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to award Taka 20 lac to the Bangladesh Women's Football Team in recognition of their outstanding achievement in defending the title at the 2024 SAFF Championship.

The team triumphed in a thrilling final against hosts Nepal, winning 2-1 in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

BCB President Faruque Ahmed has congratulated the players and the entire team management: "We are immensely proud of our women's football team for their remarkable performance in the SAFF Championship. The BCB joins the celebration of the sports fraternity of the country."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Their victory serves as inspiration and hope for all sportsmen and women in Bangladesh. We also extend our congratulations to the Women's Football Committee of the Bangladesh Football Federation.

"The BCB is commited to uplifting women's participation in sports. This historic victory will boost interest and support across the nation."

Football

bangladesh football team / Bangladesh Women's Football Team / SAFF Women's Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

1d | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

1d | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

1d | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

CID starts investigating ex-land minister Saifuzzaman over money laundering

CID starts investigating ex-land minister Saifuzzaman over money laundering

1h | Videos
What is the future for Bangladeshis wishing to go to Malaysia?

What is the future for Bangladeshis wishing to go to Malaysia?

1h | Videos
IFIC Bank sends legal notice to Shakib Al Hasan's agro company through newspaper ad

IFIC Bank sends legal notice to Shakib Al Hasan's agro company through newspaper ad

2h | Videos
Why is Law advisor Dr. Asif Nazrul in charge of the Speaker

Why is Law advisor Dr. Asif Nazrul in charge of the Speaker

3h | Videos