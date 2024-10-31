BCB announces 20 Lac taka reward for national women’s football team

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to award Taka 20 lac to the Bangladesh Women's Football Team in recognition of their outstanding achievement in defending the title at the 2024 SAFF Championship.

The team triumphed in a thrilling final against hosts Nepal, winning 2-1 in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

BCB President Faruque Ahmed has congratulated the players and the entire team management: "We are immensely proud of our women's football team for their remarkable performance in the SAFF Championship. The BCB joins the celebration of the sports fraternity of the country."

"Their victory serves as inspiration and hope for all sportsmen and women in Bangladesh. We also extend our congratulations to the Women's Football Committee of the Bangladesh Football Federation.

"The BCB is commited to uplifting women's participation in sports. This historic victory will boost interest and support across the nation."