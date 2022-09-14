BCB to announce T20 World Cup squad today

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to announce the squad for the T20 World Cup today. Players of the national team and other players from the high-performance unit and Bangladesh Tigers programme are having a three-day practice camp at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium which will end on Wednesday.

Bangladesh may exclude a few players from the squad that played in the Asia Cup where the Tigers failed to impress. They lost both the matches in the group stage - one to Afghanistan and another to Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the World Cup, Bangladesh will play a tri-nation T20I series in New Zealand.

Bangladesh will play five matches in the Super 12s round of the World Cup. The Tigers will take the field in their first match on October 24 while their other matches are on October 27, 30, and on November 2 and 6.

The top two teams from each group of the Super 12s round will qualify for the Semifinals which will be played on November 9 and 10. The final of the World Cup will be played on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.