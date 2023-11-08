BCB angered as Litton returns home in middle of World Cup again

Litton Das returned home in the middle of the ongoing World Cup, again, just a day after Bangladesh's win over Sri Lanka to somehow keep their Champions Trophy hopes alive. Litton earlier returned home from Kolkata after the match against Pakistan to be with his pregnant wife and joined the team in India a day later. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who has been ruled out due to a finger injury sustained in the Sri Lanka match, returned to the country on Tuesday, along with Liton.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is apparently now annoyed with Litton for returning home within a few days and has asked the opener to join the team in India before Thursday.

Some members of the management team were surprised at Litton for returning home again in the middle of the tournament. 

According to BCB sources, Litton first went on to the head coach Chandika Hathurusingha for permission to return home. Lankan coach said he has no objection but he has to get permission from BCB to return to the country.

Litton then asked Khaled Mahmud, who has been with the team, for the leave. Khaled Mahmud talked with BCB officials in Bangladesh regarding the leave but objections were raised and the permission was denied. However, Khaled Mahmud somehow managed the leave by himself to allow Litton to return home after the Sri Lanka match.

Everything has been done according to the rules, but after returning to the country twice in a few days, many in BCB have questioned Liton's responsibility.

Some are considering his returning home a couple of times when his team is going through a tough time as 'ignorance'. That's why Litton has been repeatedly told to join the team before Thursday. And if he doesn't follow the instructions before the Australia match, the board might take the hard way.

