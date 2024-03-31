Bayern's title hopes in tatters after 2-0 loss to Dortmund

Reuters
31 March, 2024, 04:05 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 04:09 am

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title hopes all but evaporated following a 2-0 home loss to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday that left them 13 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen with seven games remaining.

Dortmund, who tightened their hold on fourth place, scored with their first chance as Karim Adeyemi completed a lightning quick break with a fine finish to beat goalkeeper Sven Ulreich in the 10th minute.

The Bayern keeper, stepping in for the injured Manuel Neuer, repeatedly came to the rescue in the second half but was beaten in the 83rd by Julian Ryerson's powerful low drive.

Bayern, who face Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals next month, had a Harry Kane header disallowed in the 89th. They remain on 60 points, while Leverkusen, 2-1 winners over Hoffenheim, have 73.

