Bayern sack CEO Kahn, sports director Salihamidzic despite winning Bundesliga

Reuters
28 May, 2023, 12:10 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 12:14 am

Kahn, who took over the position in 2021 succeeding Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, will be replaced by Jan-Christian Dreesen with immediate effect, the club said in a statement.

Bayern Munich have parted ways with club CEO Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic only minutes after they snatched their 11th straight Bundesliga title on the last matchday on Saturday, the club said.

"It was a difficult decision to part ways with Oliver but we came to the conclusion that based on the overall development a restaffing of the top position in the board," Bayern said.

Bayern beat Cologne 2-1 thanks to an 89th minute winner from Jamal Musiala and benefited from Borussia Dortmund's 2-2 draw to win the title on goal difference.

They were eliminated from the German Cup and the Champions League in the last eight despite changing coaches in late March with Thomas Tuchel taking over from Julian Nagelsmann in a surprise move.

 

