Bayern part ways with Nagelsmann, appoint Tuchel: club

Bayern Munich parted ways with coach Julian Nagelsmann on Friday and appointed former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as his successor, with the German champions in second place in the Bundesliga.

Nagelsmann had taken over in 2021 and led them to their 10th straight German league crown but failed to advance deep in Europe last season.

His surprise departure comes as Bayern prepare to face league leaders Borussia Dortmund next week in the Bundesliga and Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final on 11 April.