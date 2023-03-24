Bayern part ways with Nagelsmann, appoint Tuchel: club

Sports

Reuters
24 March, 2023, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 11:23 pm

Related News

Bayern part ways with Nagelsmann, appoint Tuchel: club

Nagelsmann had taken over in 2021 and led them to their 10th straight German league crown but failed to advance deep in Europe last season.

Reuters
24 March, 2023, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 11:23 pm
Bayern part ways with Nagelsmann, appoint Tuchel: club

Bayern Munich parted ways with coach Julian Nagelsmann on Friday and appointed former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as his successor, with the German champions in second place in the Bundesliga.

Nagelsmann had taken over in 2021 and led them to their 10th straight German league crown but failed to advance deep in Europe last season.

His surprise departure comes as Bayern prepare to face league leaders Borussia Dortmund next week in the Bundesliga and Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final on 11 April.

 

Football

Julian Nagelsmann / Thomas Tuchel / Bayern Munich

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the past few months, Shakib has also been under the media spotlight as his name came up with people involved in controversial activities in the share market. Photo: AFP

Shakib controversy: Do celebrities need to have a moral compass?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Hong Kong heiress sues gallery owner over Banksy painting

12h | Splash
John Wick: Chapter 4 poster. Photo: Collected

John Wick: Chapter 4 aiming $115 million debut at global box office

12h | Splash
Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein. Photo: Collected

Remembering Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein: The pioneer of the montage

13h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

1d | TBS World
Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

21h | TBS Food
“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

1d | TBS Face to Face
Terrarium – A small garden in a bottle

Terrarium – A small garden in a bottle

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year