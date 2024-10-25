Bavuma ruled out of second Test against Bangladesh
Although the right-hander has made considerable progress in his rehabilitation, he will not be ready for the match when the second Test begins on 29 October in Chattogram.
Proteas men's Test captain, Temba Bavuma, has been sidelined for the second Test against Bangladesh as he continues to recover from a left elbow injury.
Aiden Markram will remain in charge of the Proteas in Bavuma's absence.