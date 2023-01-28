Bavuma lauds 'game-changer' Magala after 1st ODI heroics

Temba Bavuma, the captain of South Africa, was pleased with Sisanda Magala after the latter was named Player of the Match on 27 January at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein following South Africa's 27-run victory over Jos Buttler's England.

Magala finished with a 9-0-46-3, earning Player of the Match honors. After Dawid Malan and Jason Roy shared the first wicket for 146 runs and England needed 299 to win, it was Magala who gave the Proteas their first victory.

"The man of the match, that's where the game changed for us, got us some momentum, the guys after him rode the momentum. After Quinny got out I thought it was a good wicket, wicket got slower, ball got soft. We felt a little below par but it was enough," Bavuma said.

Bavuma also heaped praise on Anrich Nortje, who finished with a brilliant four for 62.

"Got to keep staying in the game, they played well, did it for longer periods than Quinny and myself. Magala was a threat, they haven't seen much of him. But I was expecting one of our bowlers to do something special. Anrich showed his quality and raw pace. We'll take the win, we need the points. The conversation will be, are we happy with how we went about our business?" he added.

Jason Roy returned to form in style with a magnificent 91-ball-113 and England were cruising at one stage. But Sisanda Magala (3/46) and Anrich Nortje (4/62) triggered a dramatic collapse to set up a 27-run win.