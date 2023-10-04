Batters make merry as Australia edge Pakistan in World Cup warm-up

Sports

Reuters
04 October, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 12:05 am

Related News

Batters make merry as Australia edge Pakistan in World Cup warm-up

The Australian batsmen also enjoyed a good outing earlier, as Glenn Maxwell (77), Cameron Green (50 not out), Josh Inglis (48), David Warner (48) and Marnus Labuschagne (40) all fired and helped the five-times champions post 351-7 in 50 overs.

Reuters
04 October, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 12:05 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam scored a breezy 90 against Australia while Iftikhar Ahmed sparkled at the top of the order with an 83 but the 1992 world champions could not prevent a 14-run defeat in their World Cup warm-up game in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Australian batsmen also enjoyed a good outing earlier, as Glenn Maxwell (77), Cameron Green (50 not out), Josh Inglis (48), David Warner (48) and Marnus Labuschagne (40) all fired and helped the five-times champions post 351-7 in 50 overs.

Babar was the pick of the Pakistani batsmen during the chase smashing 11 fours and two sixes on a batsman-friendly wicket but he retired after facing 59 balls and the Asian side ran out of steam despite a classy 50 by Mohammad Nawaz late on.

Pakistan folded for 337 to hand Australia the victory, but both teams will be pleased with their batsmen heading into the showpiece tournament that gets underway on Thursday.

"The result is not important," said Pakistan's stand-in skipper Shadab Khan. "We took a lot of positives. Our attitude was good. The result is not in our hands.

"I think our 11 is sorted, we wanted to give time to the bench to show their skills. When you play against Australia and New Zealand, you get confidence."

Pakistan face the Netherlands on Friday.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins said he was pleased with his side ahead of their opener against India on Sunday.

"We're looking in better frame. Mitchell Marsh bowled well, same with Maxwell and Mitchell Starc," Cummins said.

"Just about everyone contributed in the middle, Green and Inglis were brilliant at the end."

Earlier, the contest between India and the Netherlands was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at Thiruvananthapuram and denied the hosts a workout before their tournament opener.

India's clash against defending champions England had also suffered the same fate last week, but Rohit Sharma's side will be high on confidence having recently beaten Australia in a three-match series.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Australia Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

12h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

12h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

17h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

5h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

4h | TBS Economy
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

8h | TBS Economy
The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

8h | TBS World