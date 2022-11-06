Batters fail to utilise good start, manage to score 127/8 after 20 overs

Bangladesh managed to add only 40 runs from the final 7 overs losing 5 wickets against Pakistan in Adelaide. Or to be precise, they added 57 runs from the final 10 overs and lost 7 wickets. From 70/1 after 10 overs, they ended up scoring 128/8 after their allotted 20 overs.

Pakistan looked a bit jittery in the field inside the powerplay with a couple of dropped catches and Shadab - their best bowler of the tournament - struggling to find his rhythm against the left-handed pair of Shanto and Sarkar. Things, however, changed drastically in the 11th over which saw Shadab remove both Sarkar and Shakib off successive deliveries.

Shakib got out to a third-umpire call that will be discussed. But Shadab said that what the umpire said is what counts.

It led to wickets falling consistently. There was no coming back for Bangladesh from that point. Iftikhar's spell was brilliant,

Shaheen was closing back to invincibility in his back spell. He claimed his best figures in T20I cricket and was instrumental in causing a collapse in the slog overs.

Despite Shanto's fifty at the top, lack of clarity in approach through middle-overs yet again hurt them and they will bring out their A game with the ball if they are to defend what looks like an under-par total.

11:25 am

Mosaddek Hossain never looked comfortable in the middle and he perishes after playing a slew of dots.

He bagged 5 off 11 balls.

Bangladesh are 107 for 5 after 16.2 overs.

11:08 am

Shanto reached his second fifty in the ongoing T20 World Cup. he played 46 balls to reach the landmark.

But he was dismissed in the very next over for 54.

Bangladesh are 92 for 4 after 14 overs.

10:57 am

Two wickets in two balls!

Slow, low full toss dipped and went past the flick. Shakib's front foot was planted and the back foot in the air as he tried to reach down and whip it. Ball's close to the bat but it's also close to the ground. The third umpire says 'no bat involved'. Shakib's down over three metres, ball's hitting the stumps.

Bangladesh 73 for 3.

10:54 am

Shadab Khan provides the breakthrough as Soumya departs for 20.

It was full and slow around off, Soumya Sarkar changed his stance early and looked to hit it hard. It was going just over Shan Masood's head, so he timed his jump and took it.

10:49 am

Shanto and Soumya are building a cautious partnership in Adelaide.

They have added an unbeaten 49 runs for the second wicket so far.

After 10 overs, Bangladesh are 70/1. Shanto is batting on 41 and Soumya is unbeaten at 18.

10:31 am

Runs have dried up in the final two overs of Bangladesh's batting powerplay.

They were 34 for 1 after 4 overs but managed to bag only 6 runs in the next two to take the score to 40/1 after 6 overs.

Shanto is batting on 21 off 20 balls while Soumya has bagged 8 runs.

10:18 am

Litton Das departed after a positive start by Bangladesh.

He slashed the ball and finds the man at gully. Just couldn't keep it down and it is Shaheen who provides the first breakthrough. The shot was on but he also couldn't place it.

Bangladesh are 21 for 1 after 3 overs. Soumya joins Shanto in the middle.

9:50 am

As South Africa are knocked out of the T20 World Cup thanks to their defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday morning, the Bangladesh vs Pakistan clash in Adelaide has become the virtual quarter-final for both teams.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Tigers make three changes to their playing XI - Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed, and Ebadot Hossain replace Shoriful Islam, Yasir Chowdhury, and Hasan Mahmud.

"Looks to be a dry wicket, put the runs on the board and defend. Everyone is calm and excited," said Shakib at the toss.

Pakistan are playing with the same XI.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi