Batters, Chahal power Rajasthan to crushing win over Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals began their IPL 2023 campaign with a 72-run victory vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 204 runs, SRH were restricted to 131/8 in 20 overs, with Yuzvendra Chahal taking four wickets.

Initially RR posted 203/5 in 20 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson bagging half-centuries respectively.

Jaiswal smacked 54 runs off 37 balls, with Buttler slamming 54 off 22 deliveries. Meanwhile, Samson clattered 55 off 32 deliveries.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and T Natarajan were in good bowling form and bagged two wickets each for SRH.