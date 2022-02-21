Batters to be blamed for low scores, not wickets: Mahbub Anam

Bangladesh's wickets usually come as a test for the batters. It is commonly accepted that Bangladeshi wickets produce less than average runs. But Mahbub Anam, the chairman of the BCB Grounds Committee, doesn't see any fault of the wickets behind this scarcity of runs.

He believes quality batters can score runs anywhere in the world despite admitting that he doesn't have enough knowledge to assess after inspecting pitches.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series to begin on Wednesday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium where there is usually more runs than Mirpur.

Mahbub had a routine check on Monday before the series begins.

"I didn't understand how the wicket will behave, I don't have that quality," he admitted.

Despite that, he believes the wickets should not be blamed for the low scores. Rather he put his blame on the batters.

"Those who play well, can score runs on any pitches. This uncertainty is what makes cricket interesting and different wickets bring out the more interesting side of cricket."

"If we didn't have different wickets we wouldn't be able to produce quality spinners or fast bowlers from different conditions. Cricketers have to adapt themselves to various conditions," he added.

Mahbub believes the wicket of ZACS will be a sporting one as always.

The three ODIs are scheduled on February 23, 25 and 28 and all of the matches will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The match will start at 11 AM.

The teams then will travel back to Dhaka for two T20Is, slated to be held on March 3 and 5 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The matches will start at 3 pm.