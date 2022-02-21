Batters to be blamed for low scores, not wickets: Mahbub Anam

Sports

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 06:34 pm

Related News

Batters to be blamed for low scores, not wickets: Mahbub Anam

"Those who play well, can score runs on any pitches. This uncertainty is what makes cricket interesting and different wickets bring out the more interesting side of cricket."

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 06:34 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Bangladesh's wickets usually come as a test for the batters. It is commonly accepted that Bangladeshi wickets produce less than average runs. But Mahbub Anam, the chairman of the BCB Grounds Committee, doesn't see any fault of the wickets behind this scarcity of runs.

He believes quality batters can score runs anywhere in the world despite admitting that he doesn't have enough knowledge to assess after inspecting pitches. 

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series to begin on Wednesday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium where there is usually more runs than Mirpur. 

Mahbub had a routine check on Monday before the series begins. 

"I didn't understand how the wicket will behave, I don't have that quality," he admitted. 

Despite that, he believes the wickets should not be blamed for the low scores. Rather he put his blame on the batters.

"Those who play well, can score runs on any pitches. This uncertainty is what makes cricket interesting and different wickets bring out the more interesting side of cricket."

"If we didn't have different wickets we wouldn't be able to produce quality spinners or fast bowlers from different conditions. Cricketers have to adapt themselves to various conditions," he added.

Mahbub believes the wicket of ZACS will be a sporting one as always.  

The three ODIs are scheduled on February 23, 25 and 28 and all of the matches will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The match will start at 11 AM.

The teams then will travel back to Dhaka for two T20Is, slated to be held on March 3 and 5 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The matches will start at 3 pm.

Cricket

Bangladesh cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chattogram Central Shaheed Minar is covered with flowers given by the people who came to pay homage to the great language martyrs in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

The cultural force behind language movement in Chattogram

1h | Amar Ekushey
Sayadul Haque: A leftist who spearheaded the Language Movement in northern Ctg 

Sayadul Haque: A leftist who spearheaded the Language Movement in northern Ctg 

2h | Features
Photo: TBS

The story of the first poem on Ekhushey

2h | Amar Ekushey
Photo: Collected

Double wall glass mugs for coffee lovers

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

2h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

2h | Videos
Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

2h | Videos
Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business